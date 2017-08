The Windows Section is scheduled to reopen at 7 am Friday, September 1. La Sal Mountains, Park Avenue, and Courthouse Towers viewpoints, and Balanced Rock will close for two to four weeks in September. https://www.nps.gov/arch/learn/news/news082117.htm

Source:: The Windows Section to Reopen, La Sal Mountain Viewpoint, Balanced Rock, Courthouse Towers Viewpoint, and Park Avenue Viewpoint and Trailhead to Close for Construction