Three New Artists are coming to Zion National Park

Zion National Park in partnership with our non-profit partner, Zion Forever Project, has selected three artists to participate in the 2024 Artist-in-Residence program.
In 2024, Zion will host:
- Roxanne Everett, contemporary landscape painter, April 2024.
- Hannah Jayanti, documentary filmmaker, June 2024.
- Simon Arizpe, illustrator and paper engineer, mid-October to mid-Nov 2024.
About the Zion Artist-in-Residence Program
Since the program’s inception, the park has hosted poets, dancers, musicians, painters, photographers, and other artists from across the United States. Zion provides housing for a one month, highly independent residency. Resident artists will:
- Present two public programs tailored to their medium, interest, experience, and audience.
- Host periodic, open studio hours to interact with visitors.
- Submit an original piece of work within six months of leaving Zion.
Art pieces may be placed in the park’s permanent museum, interpretive collections or, in partnership with the Zion National Park Forever Project, may be used to financially support the Artist in Residence Program.
This art helps visitors understand and appreciate Zion and reflects the National Park Service’s mission to conserve the park’s landscapes, plants, animals, and history.
Learn more about the selection process and see past artists’ work on Zion National Park’s website.
Download free, public domain b-roll, see images of past artists’ work online and watch videos about past artists.
