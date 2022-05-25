Top 3 Summer Water Destinations Arizona State Parks

PHOENIX, AZ – Cool off and try a fun new water activity in an Arizona state park this summer! Ramp up your summer vacation with kayaking, canoeing, water skiing or just hanging out on a white sand beach at one of the amazing parks just a short drive away. Take a week or a weekend to escape to cool water, beautiful campgrounds, and magnificent sunsets at one of the lakes or rivers. Here are the top three parks that offer great water activities for this time of year for everyone looking forward to trying something new (or returning to something well loved).

River Island State Park This park is located on Arizona’s “west coast” along the Colorado River. Stay in the campground to get the most of your vacation, and kayak, swim, or paddle in the cool blue waters. This park is less crowded that other Colorado River parks, but offers the same amazing water access. Roper Lake State Park Right at the base of Mt. Graham, this cool park in Safford is a perfect spot for waterside picnics, lazy lake kayaking, paddle boarding, or fishing. This “Sky Island” location is a great place to camp in an RV, tent or lakeside cabin, and the plethora of bird species and availability of fun things to do will complement your water activities. Lyman Lake State Park If you haven’t visited Lyman Lake State Park in St. John’s, you’re definitely missing out. This amazing lake has no motor size restrictions for boaters, making it the perfect water-skiing getaway. The cool temperatures will mellow out your summer break, and trails and petroglyphs around the lake are a great activity when it’s time to dry off. This park has cabins, RV and tent campsites, and is secluded enough to give you a real back-to-nature break.

Don’t forget to follow boating safety rules, and always be safe when enjoying Arizona’s water! For more fun ideas about where to get away and soak it all in this summer, visit our water activities page! Source: Arizona State Parks