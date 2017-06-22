On Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, the Lomayestewa Family of Shungopovi Village, Second Mesa, Arizona will perform traditional Hopi dances at the Visitor and Research Center in Mesa Verde National Park. Performances begin at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. All programs are free and open to the public.

The Lomayestewa family has been coming to Mesa Verde National Park each summer for close to thirty years and performs a variety of dances. We hope you will join us for this opportunity to see culture come to life.

The Four Corners Lecture Series features presentations about the archaeology, current Native American cultures, history, and natural resources of this spectacular area. All programs are free and open to the public.

The Four Corners Lecture Series is sponsored by ARAMARK Parks and Destinations; Edge of the Cedars; Sunflower Theater; Friends of Cedar Mesa; Canyon Country Discovery Center; San Juan Basin Archaeological Society; Hisatsinom Chapter Colorado Archaeological Society; Crow Canyon Archaeological Center; Cortez Cultural Center; KSJD Dryland Community Radio; National Park Service; Bureau of Land Management; Mesa Verde Museum Association; Fort Lewis College Office of the President, Department of Anthropology and Center of Southwest Studies. For a list of other programs in the series, go to Four Corners Lecture Series.

