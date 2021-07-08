Traffic Collision Fatality in Death Valley National Park

On Monday, July 5 an individual died in a single vehicle traffic accident along CA 190 in Death Valley National Park. For an unknown reason, the driver and solo occupant traveled off the roadway on the dirt shoulder.

A park visitor who happened upon the accident drove to Panamint Springs Resort to call 911 due to the poor cell phone coverage in the area. Park Rangers from Death Valley National Park and a California Highway Patrol Officer responded to the scene shortly after. The unrestrained driver was found to have sustained fatal injuries.

The collision is under investigation by Bishop Area California Highway Patrol. It was approximately 110 degrees at the time of the accident. This is the first road-based fatality in Death Valley National Park in 2021. Every year, there are several series traffic collisions on Death Valley National Park’s roadways, some of which result in serious injuries or fatalities.

While summer can be an exciting time to visit Death Valley, it is recommended visitors be prepared for the isolation and extreme heat when they visit the park by carrying plenty of water, preferably cold water in a cooler, when they visit.

Source: NPS