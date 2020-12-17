Tumacácori Luminarias Cancelled for 2020

December 11, 2020 – After reviewing guidance from the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and consulting with the U.S. Public Health Service and local public health authorities, Tumacácori National Historical Park is cancelling the 2020 Christmas Eve luminaria celebration.

“This was a heart-wrenching decision for the park staff,” according to park superintendent Bob Love. “Luminarias are a Christmas tradition for our families, as they are for so many others. In a year full of difficulties, we are disappointed to be unable to provide this much-loved gift to our community.”

Many factors were considered in making the decision, including the likelihood of large numbers of visitors in a short period of time, challenges in achieving appropriate physical distancing, and current and anticipated levels of COVID-19 community spread. The park concluded that it was not possible to assure a safe and healthy environment for our visitors, employees, and volunteers.

The park grounds and the historic Tumacácori Mission church remain open to the public daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with the exception of Christmas day, December 25. Information, restrooms, and a water fountain are available, and park rangers are on hand for questions or assistance. The visitor center, museum, and park store are currently open Saturday and Sunday: call to confirm visitor center status before your visit. For more information, call the Tumacácori visitor center, 520-377-5060, or visit the park website, at nps.gov/tuma.

Source: NPS