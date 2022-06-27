Tuweep Update – updated Jun 27, 2022

Effective July 21, 2022, visitors to the Tuweep area of Grand Canyon National Park, including all park areas within Toroweap Valley and on the Kanab Plateau, must have a valid park entrance pass and either a day-use ticket or a backcountry permit. Increasing popularity of the Tuweep area has led to excessive day use for vehicles and visitation, resulting in crowding and congestion along the roads and parking lot, organized groups traveling in vehicle convoys, vehicles exceeding noise limits, and the degradation of natural and cultural resources. As a result, Grand Canyon National Park is implementing a $2 ticket fee per vehicle for day-use visitors to get to Tuweep. Visitors with a backcountry permit for overnight camping in the Tuweep area do not need to make a day-use reservation for their permit date(s).

A BACKCOUNTRY PERMIT IS REQUIRED FOR ALL CAMPERS WHO WISH TO STAY AT TUWEEP CAMPGROUND. Permit requests can be made on the first of the month four months prior to the proposed start date through the park’s backcountry reservation system. The cost for a Tuweep backcountry permit is a non-refundable charge of $10 per permit plus $8 per group per night. Visitors with a backcountry permit for overnight camping in the Tuweep area do not need to make a day-use reservation for their permit date(s).

Tuweep is at High Clearance REQUIRED, its usual condition.

There is a HIGH likelihood for multiple flat tires from sharp rocks. Travel SLOW to mitigate tire damage. Carry multiple spare tires and/or a vehicle air compressor and tire plugs. When available, a tow truck runs $1,000-$2,000+.

When possible, during summer monsoon season travel during the morning hours since storms cycle through in the afternoon and evening.

Be prepared to spend the night in your vehicle in the event you become stuck. Carry sleeping bags, food, and extra water.

Travelers should carry:

Extra water, food, and gasoline;

Good tires, including at least one usable spare;

Parts, tools, and knowledge to handle vehicle and tire repairs including tire plugs and a portable air compressor.

For Tuweeep info visit www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/tuweep.htm

Reservations to enter the Tuweep area will go on sale through Recreation.gov starting July 5, 2022 at https://www.recreation.gov/timed-entry/10089462.

Park entrance pass info at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/fees.htm