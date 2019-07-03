Tuzigoot Turns 80

Join us on Friday, July 26, 2019 to celebrate the establishment of Tuzigoot National Monument 80 years ago .

On July 25th, 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order declaring Tuzigoot as a national monument. The establishment of this monument is often credited to the president in office at the time, but local conservation advocates deserve more credit. The private citizens who wrote letters and campaigned for the federal protection of Tuzigoot pueblo will forever be our heroes.

To celebrate our everyday heroes, we would like to invite the public to join us on Friday, July 26th, 2019 from 7:00-9:30 pm for a celebration of our volunteers, park partners, and local museums. Together, we have preserved the artifacts and stories that have shaped our valley into what it is today. Our tribal partners, including the Yavapai and Apache Nation, have enriched our understanding of this site through cultural demonstrations, songs, and traditional dances.

Event Details

Visitors are welcome to explore the museum and trails while socializing with our volunteers and park partners. At 7:30 pm, our park archaeologist, Lucas Hoedl, will give a presentation about our current research and projects at Tuzigoot. The museum will transform for the evening and feature temporary exhibits from Jerome State Park, the Arizona Copper Art Museum, the Clarkdale Historical Museum, the Yavapai-Apache Cultural Center, and the Verde Valley Archaeology Center.

This event is free to the public. This event is sponsored by Western National Parks Association (WNPA), a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service. Visitors’ tax-free purchases in WNPA bookstores help WNPA provide direct support to 71 NPS units across the American West. More information can be found at www.wnpa.org.

Our staff will make every effort to ensure that children and adults of all abilities are fully included in all of our recreation programs, facilities, and parks. For questions about accessible amenities or to let us know how we may best meet your needs in any of our programs, please call Laura Varon-Burkhart, Lead Interpreter at (928) 649-6195 x 229.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For additional information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

For the latest updates on events and programs, find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TuzigootNPS.

