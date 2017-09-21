Two serious accidents occurred this weekend at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, in Kane County, Utah. On Sunday, September 17, National Park Service Dispatch received a call at approximately 11:20 a.m. that a five-year old boy had been run over by a vehicle at Lone Rock Beach, and CPR was being performed. NPS employees responded immediately and found the child with severe traumatic injuries. NPS employees began life saving efforts on the child, continued CPR and landed an air medical helicopter at the scene. At approximately 12 noon, the child was transported by Classic Aviation to the Page Hospital, where he died at approximately 2:45 p.m. The family resides in St. George, Utah.

On Saturday, September 16, NPS Dispatch received a call at approximately 10:45 a.m. from NPS Rangers who were assisting an 18-year old male. The patient was seriously injured after jumping from a 50 to 60 foot cliff into Lake Powell, in the Halls Creek Bay area. It was reported he did not initially resurface and friends swam down to get him. He was brought by vessel to the Bullfrog Marina, where he was airlifted by Classic Aviation to the St. George Hospital. The flight medic reported at approximately 3:40 p.m. that the patient had suffered an aortic rupture and was in very serious medical condition. The hospital has reported that the patient is in stable condition and will potentially be released within the next couple days. The incidents are currently under investigation by the National Park Service.

Source: NPS