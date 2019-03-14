Two men have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in a road rage incident in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Cameron Thomas, age 27, and Schyler Thomas, age 23, pleaded guilty at previous court hearings to charges related to the January 2018 incident.

According to court documents, Cameron and Schyler Thomas had an altercation with other park visitors and chased them in their vehicle when they left. Cameron Thomas opened fire on their vehicle with a handgun, striking that vehicle once through the rear window and passenger side headrest. The bullet tore the jacket of the person sitting in the passenger seat. US Park Rangers responded to the scene and Special Agents of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) were requested to investigate.

Cameron Thomas was recently sentenced to serve 70 months in prison and pay $1,300 in restitution for assault with intent to inflict serious bodily harm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. He also agreed to forfeit the .45 caliber Glock that was used in the commission of this crime. Once released from prison, he will be on supervised release for 4 years including GPS monitoring for the first year. While on supervised release, Cameron Thomas must complete 2,000 hours of community service. Some conditions of his sentence may change if he earns his GED and HVAC technician certificate during the first year of incarceration.

Schyler Thomas was sentenced at a previous court hearing for simple assault to time served (approximately 3.5 months) followed by one year of supervised release during which he is required to get his GED and a full-time job.

The Special Agent who led the investigation noted that it and the resulting prosecution was a success because of the seamless teamwork and integration of National Park Service resources. A well coordinated patrol response and continued support throughout the investigation were key factors. The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada prosecuted the case.

Source: ISB