Upcoming Civil War Virtual Lecture Series 2022 at Pecos NP in New Mexico

Pecos, NM: Pecos National Historical Park and the Friends of Pecos National Historical Park will host two virtual lectures this March in support of the commemoration of the 1862 Battle of Glorieta Pass. Please note that the programs are free, registration is required, and space is limited.

Thursday, March 24th

7:00 p.m.

Fort Union and the Civil War

Fort Union was the most important post for the U.S. Army in the Southwest during the Civil War years. Join Fort Union National Monument Park Ranger Mike Weinstein for a conversation about the role of Fort Union–both as a defender of New Mexico and as a target for invading Confederate troops–in the Civil War.

Friday, March 25th

7:00 p.m.

Sam Adams: An African American Civil War Veteran and his New Mexican Life

Hannah Abelbeck, photo archivist in the Palace of the Governors Photo Archives at the New Mexico History Museum, will delve into the life of Samuel Adams. Supported by rich historical photographs, she will examine the experience of an African American Civil War veteran who served with the Colorado Volunteers.

To register for virtual programs, please e-mail e-mail us with your name, phone number and the dates of the lectures for which you would like to register. Registration must be received no later than noon the day of the event. You will receive a confirmation e-mail with a link to join the presentation. We have a limited number of available slots, so please register early. If you have any questions, please call 505-757-7272.