Death Valley National Park Updates Furnace Creek Thermometer

October 2, 2021 – DEATH VALLEY, Calif.– Death Valley National Park has completed improvements to the iconic thermometer display at Furnace Creek Visitor Center.

The first stage of the improvement project, completed in 2020, was switching the Fahrenheit-only display to a dual Fahrenheit/Celsius display. Over half of the park’s summertime visitors are international tourists who are more familiar with Celsius.

Recently, a tile mosaic panel was added to the thermometer exhibit. This artistic representation of key sites at the park provides information about how temperatures vary with elevation. Mojave area artist Rebecca Lowry of JT Lab designed and completed much of the work.

“Nothing excites me like sharing the unique characteristics of Death Valley,” said Mike Reynolds, superintendent of Death Valley National Park. “The upgraded thermometer will make it even easier for visitors to appreciate our extreme climate.”

The improvement project was made possible by donations from The Fund for People in Parks and the Death Valley Natural History Association.

“Our vision is to inspire a passion for Death Valley,” said David Blacker, executive director of the Death Valley Natural History Association. “We know many visitors come to experience the world record heat and want a photograph to commemorate their visit. The improved thermometer will better serve those needs.”

Source: NPS