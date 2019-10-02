SPRINGDALE, UT – The Upper Emerald Pool Trail has reopened. Access is only through Kayenta Trail from Shuttle Stop 6, The Grotto. If combined, hikers can expect a three mile and 2.5 hour roundtrip. Both hikes are moderate, unpaved, with some drop-offs. There is no access to Zion Lodge or Lower Emerald Pool Trail from Upper Emerald Pool or Kayenta Trails at this time.

Remaining trail closures: Weeping Rock, Hidden Canyon, and East Rim near Shuttle Stop 7. Shuttle Stop 7 remains closed with no access to Observation Point from Zion Canyon.

We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to work on repairing trails damaged by recent rockfalls and storm events. For up to date information visit the park website, stop by the visitor centers, or call (435) 772-3256.

NPS