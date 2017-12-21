US Park Rangers of Death Valley National Park and Special Agents with the National Park Service (NPS) Investigative Services Branch are seeking the public’s help with identifying those responsible for recent vandalism and trespass at Devils Hole.

At about 5:00 p.m. on November 5, 2017, five people were recorded on the site’s security cameras damaging government property and entering a closed area. Devils Hole, a detached unit of Death Valley National Park, protects the only natural habitat of endangered Devils Hole pupfish.

Advertisement

If you recognize the people in these images, or if you have information about this incident that could help investigators, please contact us. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know:

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009

ONLINE at www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip”

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

MESSAGE on Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS

Tips from the public were instrumental in identifying the persons responsible for a break-in at Devils Hole in April 2016. Together we can protect our treasured National Park Service sites. If you see something suspicious in any NPS location, stay safe and tell us about it. Talk to any NPS employee for help in reporting suspicious activity, or give the Special Agents of the NPS Investigative Services Branch a call. We understand that it may take time to reach park personnel and/or areas with cell or internet service. Remember – if you need to report an emergency, dial 911.

Read more about Pupfish here.

Source: NPS