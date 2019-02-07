

Vandals damaged the Convento ruins in Tumacacori National Historical Park, etching graffiti into a wall. NPS photo.

Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are assisting park officials of Tumacacori National Historical Park to find those responsible for recent vandalism.

Sometime between 9:00 am on December 26, 2018 and 2:00 pm on December 27, 2018 vandals etched graffiti into a wall of the park’s Convento ruins, part of the 1800-era mission complex. The names “Ferny and Nicky” were carved into one of the structure’s interior walls.

Tumacacori National Historical Park protects cultural crossroads in the Santa Cruz River valley where O’odham, Yaqui, and Apache people met and mingled with European Jesuit and Franciscan missionaries, settlers, and soldiers. Because of the lapse in federal appropriations, Tumacacori’s mission grounds, orchard, maintenance and administrative facilities were closed; entry into these areas was prohibited.

Graffiti is vandalism, and is extremely difficult to remove. Repair of vandalized sites, if possible, is costly and time consuming, and often cannot restore the site to its former condition. These acts are also illegal.

If you have information that could help investigators, please contact us. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know:

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009

ONLINE www.nps.gov/ISB > “Submit a Tip”

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

Source: NPS