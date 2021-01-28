Virtual Intro to Backyard Owls February 14th, 2020

Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop is pleased to announce the next virtual “In Their Footsteps” free speaker series event. An “Introduction to Backyard Owls” with Barbara Linnett will be on our Youtube page at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Sunday, February 14. This presentation is part of the February 12-15 worldwide Great Backyard Bird Count activities.

Owls are amazing birds. Owls are found in urban, suburban, rural and forested areas of the world and that includes Clatsop County and the many varied habitats of Oregon and Washington. There is much to know and learn about these unique birds that share our landscape.

Barbara Linnett is a bird enthusiast and wildlife volunteer who believes that the more we share and learn about nature, the more we appreciate, protect and love our natural environment. She is a retired nurse who volunteered for the Wildlife Center of the North Coast for more than eight years. Linnett participates in Project FeederWatch for Cornell Lab of Ornithology, is also creating a native plant garden to provide bird habitat and is managing her small forest for wildlife. This is Barbara’s third year presenting for the park’s celebration of the Great Backyard Bird Count. Please join us for this live broadcast on our Youtube page. Visit the official page of the Great Backyard Bird Count to learn more about the annual Great Backyard Bird Count.

This monthly Sunday on-line event is made possible by the Lewis & Clark National Park Association (LCNPA), the park’s non-profit partner. Since 1963, the LCNPA has supported education, interpretation, research, and community involvement. Purchases at the LCNPA’s Fort Clatsop Bookstore support programs such as “In Their Footsteps.” For more LCNPA information, visit the LCNPA’s official website.

Source: NPS