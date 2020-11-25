Virtual Tour of Bent’s Old Fort

November 2020 – La Junta, CO – Although the Traditional Holiday Celebration at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site was cancelled this year due to precautionary measures, the park staff wanted to reach out to our community and share the experience of one of the park’s most popular annual events.

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 6:00 pm MST the park is partnering with the Pueblo Library and the Pueblo Archeological and Historical Society to provide an exciting opportunity to “virtually” tour the fort and learn from the staff and volunteers the ways residents of the fort would have celebrated the holidays on the southwestern frontier in 1846.

The event will be aired on the following sites:

Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/NPSBentsFort

Rawlings Library Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/Rawlings-Branch-Pueblo-Library-108443612545884

Rawlings Library YouTube Page:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1sEz_g6htQAVISp9S-1cHA

Pueblo City-County Library District YouTube Page:

https://www.youtube.com/user/PuebloLibrary

(Here guests can find links to all the branch YouTube pages by looking under the “Channels” tab.)

Pueblo City-County Library District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pueblolibrary

Other virtual tours of Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site can be viewed at https://www.nps.gov/beol/learn/photosmultimedia/index.htm. Videos are also available on the park’s YouTube site https://www.youtube.com/user/bentsfortnps, and the park’s Junior Ranger page, https://www.nps.gov/beol/learn/kidsyouth/self-guided-activity-book.htm, offers activities.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the park website https://www.nps.gov/beol/index.htm and social media channels (https://www.facebook.com/NPSBentsFort).

Source: NPS