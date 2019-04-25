Grand Canyon, AZ– At 1:05 p.m. on April 23rd, Grand Canyon National Park rangers responded to a call reporting that a person needed help at rocky point west of Pipe Creek Vista.

Before a rescue effort could be undertaken, the person fell. Using the park helicopter and a technical rescue team, responding rangers located the body of a 70-year old female approximately 200 feet below the rim. The park’s helicopter and rescue team, a total of about 15 people, were able to recover the body later this afternoon.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin, and no additional information is available at this time.

The fall from the rim was the second such accidental death in the park this year in Grand Canyon National Park.

Park staff encourages all visitors to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.

Source: NPS