Visitor Fatality on South Kaibab Trail in Grand Canyon National Park

The Kaibab Suspension Bridge crossing the Colorado River NPS Photo/Mike Anderson

The Kaibab Suspension Bridge crossing the Colorado River
December 16, 2020 – GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On December 15 at approximately 7:41 a.m. the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call reporting a fatality above the Black Bridge on the South Kaibab Trail.

Park rangers responded to the incident and located the victim, Jaiquan Carter, 23, of Phoenix, Arizona. Carter was believed to be day hiking when he fell approximately 80 ft. from the South Kaibab Trail.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.

Source:  NPS

