Water will not be available at Devils Garden Trailhead or Picnic Area from approximately September 24, 2017 through November 4, 2017 due to replacement of the area’s water tank.

The only location in the park to fill up water bottles during this time period will be at Arches National Park Visitor Center.

Advertisement

Visitors needing to fill up their water bottles should stop at the visitor center before heading into the park. Park rangers remind everyone to drink at least one gallon of water per day to stay hydrated in order to avoid heat related illnesses.

In addition, a major road construction projects continues in the park.

Sunday through Thursday visitors must arrive at the park before 6:30 p.m. Visitors arriving after 6:30 p.m. on those days will not be able to travel past the visitor center.

All vehicles must be out of the park no later than 7:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. The park reopens at 7:00 a.m. Monday through Friday, and is open weekends from 7:00 a.m. Friday until 7:00 p.m. Sunday during this road construction project.

Devils Garden Campground remains closed through November 30, 2017.

Source: NPS