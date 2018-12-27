The LA Times reported Dec. 26, 2018 about the effect of the government shutdown on Joshua Tree National Park’s holiday visitors saying, “The federal government’s partial shutdown has granted outdoorsy travelers free access to national parks that usually charge up to $30 per carload. And with that freedom, some locals say, has come a surge in scofflaw activity and a ticklish toilet situation, especially at Joshua Tree National Park.” Volunteers have been cleaning and restocking toilets with one volunteer even supplying 500 rolls of toilet paper. There have been reports of visitors stringing lights on Joshua trees.

Read the whole story here: https://www.latimes.com/travel/la-tr-canatparkshut-20181226-story.html

Source: LA Times