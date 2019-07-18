Alamogordo, NM – Join White Sands National Monument on Saturday, July 20 as we celebrate one of the greatest technological and engineering achievements in American history – the Apollo 11 moon landing. The park will have a series of family-friendly events to commentate this anniversary, including two screenings of the new, award-winning documentary, Apollo 11.

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Observe incredible views of the Earth’s closest star – the Sun – through the park’s safe solar telescope.

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Visit the NASA space themed JR Ranger booth set up for kids (or anyone) to earn the JR Ranger space patch.

2:00 pm and 6:00 pm – Enjoy a park ranger-led talk and discussion on the local history of Tularosa Basin’s unique role in NASA’s development of the Apollo program.

3:00 pm and 7:00 pm – Enjoy a screening of the new, award-winning documentary, Apollo 11. This groundbreaking documentary, with never before seen NASA footage, will be screened in the park’s visitor center theater. There are only 45 tickets being issued for each show. Because of the limited space, only four tickets per group maximum is allowed. Tickets are mandatory and free and are available at https://apollo11atwhitesands.eventbrite.com

Sunset to 8:45 pm – Observe the planet Jupiter, and its moons, through the park’s high powered telescopes.

All events are free and are located at the Visitor Center. The Visitor Center will extend its closing hours to 9:00 pm.

White Sands National Monument would like to thank our partner, Western National Parks Association, for sponsoring the screening of Apollo 11.

Source: NPS