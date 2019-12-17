ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO – White Sands National Monument, in recognition of the upcoming holidays, will host an event in the visitor center on Saturday, December 21, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Musician Randy Granger will perform holiday selections in the visitor center courtyard from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. We are honored to have Randy from Las Cruces, New Mexico perform again at the monument. Randy is a professional musician, storyteller, educator, composer, and recording artist. A multiple award-winning musician, he tours the U.S. as a solo artist headlining many festivals, leading workshops, and teaching at Native American flute schools.

Park Rangers will host a holiday photo booth from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The program is free, and all ages are welcome.

Western National Park Association, the White Sands Cooperating Association partner, and White Sands Trading Company, the official White Sands concessionaire, will be having a 15% off sale for last-minute holiday shoppers.

