On Saturday, March 3, 2018, a wildland fire was spotted in the Johnson’s Ranch area of Big Bend National Park. The fire is currently estimated to have burned 1,000 acres between Loop Camp and Gauging Station, primarily in mesquite and river cane vegetation along the river corridor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

National Park Service fire personnel are managing the fire with a confined/contained strategy, and while the fire is being managed, the park has temporarily closed backcountry camp sites in the area for visitor safety. This fire is in a very remote location along the west end of the River Road and is not expected to have a significant impact on visitors’ experience within the park.

Advertisement

Source: NPS