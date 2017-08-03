BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Starting Aug. 2, Willow Beach Access Road within Lake Mead National Recreation Area will reopen to the public.

Additionally, the takeout will open, one side of the launch ramp will open, and all Black Canyon River Adventure raft tours and permitted paddlecraft tours may resume normal operations.

There was severe runoff and damage along the entire length of Willow Beach Access Road. National Park Service crews made repairs and cleared debris from the roadway after the area received 4.72 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.

Crews will continue to work in the area. Please use caution on the S curves. Posted speed limits are 35 miles per hour at the top of the canyon and 25 miles per hour toward the bottom.

According to the National Weather Service, additional storms are possible in the area Aug. 2 and 3.

Source: NPS