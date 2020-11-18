Winter Operations at Bryce Canyon National Park

November 18, 2020 – The first signs of winter have arrived here at 8,000 feet. As days grow shorter, snowstorms blanket the hoodoos, and temperatures fall below freezing, park and concessionaire operations have begun making seasonal changes.

Currently the Visitor Center and Bookstore is operating under its winter hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with maximum capacity limits to promote social distancing indoors. Thursday, November 26th and Friday, December 25th are the only days the park’s Visitor Center and Bookstore will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Indoor services this winter include the Bryce Canyon Natural History Association Bookstore, park museum, and restrooms. Ranger programs are continuing with daily geology talks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will include ranger-led snowshoe hikes once snow levels increase.

North Campground Loop A remains open for first-come, first-served camping through the winter season with all other loops closed. Sunset Campground and the North Campground dump station are now closed until Spring 2021. Visit www.nps.gov/brca and click “Plan Your Winter Visit” for more information on winter activities and operations.

Concessions operations have begun to wind down for the year as well. Lodging within the park will be available at the Sunset Hotel until January 3rd, 2021, while the Lodge at Bryce Canyon, Western Cabins, Sunrise Hotel, and the General Store near Sunrise Point are all closed for the season. Lodging within the park will resume in late spring of 2021. For all park lodging rates and availability visit www.brycecanyonforever.com or call 877-386-4383. Horse and mule rides provided by Canyon Trail Rides (www.canyonrides.com) have also ended for the year but will resume May 1, 2021, with potential earlier dates, weather and trail conditions permitting.

Annual winter events currently scheduled include the 2020 Christmas Bird Count, which will take place on Saturday, December 19th at 8 a.m. Nature lovers and birders of all levels of experience are invited to participate. This year’s event will be modified to occur entirely outdoors. Those who volunteer will receive free park admission. Those interested should contact Ranger Peter Densmore at e-mail us or by phone at 435-834-4744. Early next year, the popular Bryce Canyon Winter Festival is currently scheduled for February 13th through the 15th and will offer events both within the park and in nearby Bryce Canyon City.

Throughout the winter the park’s main road will remain open but will be subject to temporary closures just past the Bryce Amphitheater at milepost 3 for snow removal. The Fairyland Point and Paria View roads are now closed to vehicular traffic for cross-country skiers and snowshoeing. Cross-country skiing is permitted above the canyon rim; however no skiing, snowboarding or other sliding is allowed below the rim. Hikers are encouraged to prepare by dressing warmly and hiking with snowshoes or footwear traction devices as well as hiking poles. Those planning hikes below the rim are encouraged to check with the Visitor Center for weather updates and trail conditions.

As the park continues to provide recreational access and services, visitors are asked to observe all Center for Disease Control and Utah state public health guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, including maintaining social distancing, complying with state and local mandates, and following Leave No Trace principles. Visitors should be aware that on November 8, 2020, Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued a state of emergency declaring that one must wear a mask in public and when within six feet of anyone they don’t live with. This mandate is expected to be extended for the foreseeable future. More information on Utah state guidelines can be found by visiting www.coronavirus.utah.gov.

Source: NPS