Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim will begin day use operations on Nov. 1, 2019. Visitors exploring the North Rim after Oct. 31 should plan to be self-sufficient, bringing enough food and water for their stay, as services will not be available.

The day use operation season will further limit the available services for visitors, which were reduced on Oct. 16. The North Rim Visitor Center, Backcountry Information Center and campground kiosk will close, and the entrance station will be unstaffed. Fees will continue to be collected via an automated machine. Limited park staff is present on the North Rim year-round.

After Oct. 31, the only water access point is at the North Rim Administration Building. The Grand Canyon Lodge Gift Shop will remain open Wednesdays through Sundays until Dec. 1, offering limited snacks and souvenirs.

Camping after Oct. 31 is on a walk-in basis only and a permit is required. No vehicle camping is allowed. Permits can be obtained from the South Rim Backcountry Information Center at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/backcountry-permit.htm or by calling 928-638-7875.

The gates on Highway 67, which provides vehicular access to the North Rim, will be closed on Dec. 2, 2019, or after the first major snowfall.

All visitors wishing to visit the North Rim between now and Dec. 2, should prepare for winter driving conditions on Highway 67 and throughout the park. Snow, ice or rain are common during this time of the year, and the roads are not plowed at night. The self-serve gas station will remain open, pending park conditions, but will only accept credit or debit cards. Please call the Arizona Highway Information line to check road conditions at 888-411-7623.

Nearby lodging, food services and fuel is located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, Arizona, and Kanab, Utah.

All visitor service operations on the North Rim will resume on May 15, 2020. The South Rim remains open year-round. Please call 928-638-7888 or visit www.nps.gov/grca for additional information.

Source: NPS