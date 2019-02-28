A timely response by US Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and an investigation by the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch has concluded with a woman being sentenced to prison for child abuse. Justine R. Kirklen, age 33, was recently ordered to serve 30 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for her actions in an incident that occurred previously in the park.

Court documents state that Kirklen caused the victim to become submerged under water after taking her into Lake Mohave. Rangers and Bullhead City Police Department intervened and ensured the victim received immediate medical care.

The National Park Service is dedicated to ensuring that every victim of or witness to a crime that occurs within the National Park System is treated with dignity and respect, that they are informed of their legal rights, and that their voices are heard. Support and services are available throughout the continuum of care. More information is on the US Department of Justice website: ovc.gov/help/index.html

Kirklen pleaded guilty to child abuse at a separate court hearing. In addition to her prison term and probation, she must meet other conditions of sentencing. The US Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona prosecuted the case.

Source: ISB: the Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service