On Nov. 8, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force veterans dove on an aerial ferry that now lies at the bottom of Lake Mohave. The ferry was suspended by cables above the Colorado River in the 1930s and was used to transport cars, people and goods from one side of the river to the other.

As the team surfaced from their dive, they bonded at the back of the boat over their experience. They shared their appreciation for diving and how it has helped them overcome their personal battles. For Jeff Pickard, diving has helped him find relief from pain.

He served 10 years in the Navy and 5 ½ in the Army. During a tour in Iraq, he was shot in the arm and experiences chronic pain from his injury.

“When I dove the Yukon, I had pain relief in my left arm for the first time,” he said, adding that a 100-foot deep dive usually provides relief for one week.

Pickard and the team conducted multiple dives while at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. He was anxious to see if the consecutive dives would help the relief last longer. “Right now, the pain is gone,” he said after his Nov. 8 dive.

Steve Rubin, the executive director and co-founder of the WAVES Project, said his organization started out as a way to support veterans with physical disabilities, but they have found that it’s also healing for those suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

He said a study conducted by Johns Hopkins University showed that wounded veterans experienced an 80 percent reduction in PTSD for up to six weeks after diving.

“As America’s most diverse national recreation area, we have two beautiful lakes that are ideal for scuba diving,” said Lizette Richardson, the park’s superintendent and the spouse of an Air Force retiree. “We are honored that Lake Mead National Recreation Area can serve as a healing place for our veterans. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with key education, military and veteran community partners.”