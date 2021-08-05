Yampa Bench Road at Dinosaur Natl Monument Temporarily Closed Due to Washouts

Aug 4, 2021 – Dinosaur, CO & Jensen, UT – Due to significant damage from a recent thunderstorm, the Yampa Bench Road in Dinosaur National Monument is closed from the monument’s east boundary to the junction with the Echo Park Road until further notice.

A thunderstorm passed over the Yampa Bench Road area early on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Later that day, monument staff received notice from visitors that they encountered a washed-out area on the road. A subsequent patrol of the road revealed significant road damage in several areas. No information is available currently on potential repairs or a reopening date. The monument will be coordinating work on the road with the Moffat County, Colorado, Road Department.

The Yampa Bench Road is an 18-mile unpaved road that travels above the Yampa River. High clearance vehicles are advised for this road under normal conditions.

The Echo Park area including the Echo Park Campground remains open but must be accessed from the Harpers Corner Road. This closure does not affect visitor access to the Quarry Visitor Center or the Quarry Exhibit Hall where visitors can see the dinosaur fossils.

Source: NPS