Campers can explore the wilds of the park and experience the wonders of nature as they are guided by experienced and enthusiastic staff. Campers will set up tents and string up tarps for shelter at their base camp, learn how to use a backpack stove to cook hot chocolate and soup, discover the desert’s secrets as they wander through the hidden washes searching for animals and their signs, and learn how to explore the outdoors safely. The camp ends with an informal celebration and ceremony. While waiting for lil camper, families can join up at the family campfire for hot chocolate and marshmallow roasting 30 minutes before pick up.

Date: Saturday, November 30th, 2019

Times: Camp hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Cost: The $20.00 camp fee and registration must be received by November 22nd, 2019. Fee scholarships may be available.

Registration Deadline: Friday, November 22nd, 2019

To register, please contact Ranger Heather by email at e-mail us or call 520-733-8614. Space is limited and reservations are required.

Applications received after the deadline will be placed on a waiting list.

Future camps will be held on January 18th and March 21st , 2019. Information to follow.

Where: Tucson Mountain District (Saguaro National Park West)

Environmental Education Center

2700 North Kinney Road

Tucson, Arizona 85743

Source: NPS