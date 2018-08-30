SPRINGDALE, UT – The Zion-Mount Carmel Highway through Zion National Park, connecting State Route 9 between Springdale and Mt. Carmel Junction will temporarily closed September 5 and 6, 2018, 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for emergency repairs to the asphalt roadway and historic road guard walls.

The roadway and guard walls were damaged in several places on the July 11, 2018, when a monsoonal storm pounded the park with three inches of rain in three hours. The road repairs are necessary to help prevent further damage to these structures.

Alternate east and west routes are available via Highway 59 from Hurricane, Utah to Fredonia, Arizona and Highway 14 from Cedar City, Utah to Long Valley Junction and Highway 89. People coming to the Park may access the Park by traveling east on State Route 9 from Interstate 15. All Park facilities including the visitor center, museum, campgrounds, and shuttle buses will be open and operating as normal in Zion Canyon.

Source: NPS