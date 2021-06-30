Zion National Park Continues Clean Up After Flash Flood

SPRINGDALE, UT – Zion National Park will be in modified operations on Wednesday, June 30 due to clean-up activities. Motorists should exercise caution.

This includes the reopening of SR-9, the South and East Entrances for inbound and outbound traffic, the Zion Canyon Visitor Center, Park Store, and park and in town shuttle operations.

Visitors should expect traffic delays, debris on roads, and potential closures of trails and parking areas as clean-up continues and damage is being assessed. The oversized vehicle lot is closed until further notice. The park has very limited oversized vehicle parking due to this closure. Visitors should plan on parking in town where oversized parking is available on Lion Boulevard and other parking areas.

According to the National Weather Service, the Flash Flood rating for Zion National Park for Wednesday, June 30 is probable. Zion National Park experiences monsoons from mid-July into September that result in an increased risk of flash floods. These floods often occur without warning and can increase water flow by over 100 times. Plan ahead and be prepared. Always be aware of the threat of storms and lightning and be prepared for a wide range of weather conditions. Flash floods, often caused by storms miles away, are a very real danger and can be life threatening. Know the weather and flash flood potential ratings before starting your trip. If bad weather threatens, do not enter a narrow canyon. Three critical steps to flash flood safety are: get to higher ground, do not drive in water, and stay informed. When an area is flooded turn around, don’t drown.

Alternate east and west routes are available via Highway 59 from Hurricane, Utah to Fredonia, Arizona and Highway 14 from Cedar City, Utah to Long Valley Junction and Highway 89.

Source: NPS