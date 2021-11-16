Zion National Park reopens State Route 9 after clearing rock fall

NPS Photo

Springdale, Utah — At 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, Zion National Park reopened State Route 9 to standard size vehicles. The road will reopen to oversize vehicles at the regularly scheduled time of 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 13. The road had been completely closed due to a rock fall west of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel.

The rock fall happened early on the morning of Friday, Nov. 12 and did not damage any vehicles or cause any injuries. After clearing the travel lanes, NPS staff determined that it also did not damage the road. The rock fall did not affect the road to Zion Canyon.

Part of State Route 9 will be closed in Rockville and Springdale (the towns immediately south of Zion National Park’s South Entrance) on Saturday, Nov. 13 for a foot race.

Source: NPS