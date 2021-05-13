Zion National Park Updates on Summer Operations 2021

May 13, 2021 – SPRINGDALE, UT – The following provides an overview of summer operations for Zion National Park that will occur in May, June, July, and August 2021. The Park always recommends that visitors plan ahead and check the park website before their visit at nps.gov/zion to see what activities are currently available, what facilities may be open or closed, and park alerts on current park conditions. Visitors are required to wear face masks in federal buildings including the Zion Park Store. When outdoors, face masks are required on NPS-managed lands when physical distance cannot be maintained. Visitors should follow CDC guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and recreate responsibly.

Zion National Park is operating a shuttle ticket system to enable visitor access to upper Zion Canyon and the Scenic Drive while meeting COVID-19 public health guidelines. Face masks must be worn on the shuttle buses and in queue lines. Daily shuttle service began on March 13, 2021 in both the park and Springdale. These shuttle services will operate daily until Fall. Starting May 9 through September 19, 2021 the daily shuttle service that operates within the park, will begin service at 6:00 a.m. MT at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center. The town shuttle service will be operating in Springdale during this timeframe, this shuttle starts at 8:00 a.m. MT and runs until 7:00 p.m. MT in Springdale. Parking at or near the Visitor Center is limited, and visitors entering later should plan on parking in Springdale and walking or taking the free town shuttle to the Pedestrian Entrance walk-in gate.

Earlier this year the public was asked to comment on a proposed fee $1 increase for shuttle tickets to cover park staffing and operation costs related to the temporary ticket system. Following civic engagement, the additional $1 fee has been approved. Starting this Friday, May 14, 2021, shuttle tickets will be $2 per ticket.

There are three ways to acquire park shuttle tickets: advanced, one-day before, and walk-up. The advanced tickets and one-day before tickets can be purchased on recreation.gov. There is no charge for the walk-up tickets.

The advance tickets are released twice a month. On the 16th and on the last day of the month. The following list provides the dates for the advanced tickets through August 2021.

June 1-15, 2021, advance tickets are released on May 16, at 9:00 a.m. MT

June 16-30, 2021, advance tickets are released on May 31, at 9:00 a.m. MT

July 1-15, 2021, advance tickets are released on June 16, at 9:00 a.m. MT

July 16-31, 2021, advance tickets are released on June 30, at 9:00 a.m. MT

August 1-15, 2021, advance tickets are released on July 16, at 9:00 a.m. MT

August 16-31, 2021, advance tickets are released on July 30, at 9:00 a.m. MT

The additional tickets listed as “Not Yet Released” will become available one-day in advance at 5:00 p.m. MT. Example: For a trip on Sunday, day-before tickets will become available at 5:00 p.m. Saturday. Lastly, afternoon walk-up tickets will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis, daily in the afternoons. Afternoon walk-up tickets will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. MT at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center. The number of boarding tickets will be limited, and boarding is not guaranteed.

There are other recreational opportunities available at Zion National Park that do not require a shuttle ticket. For example, visitors can hike trails near the Zion Canyon Visitor Center, such as the Watchman and Parus, and Kolob Canyons and the Kolob Terrace Road to access additional hikes, among other opportunities.

The following provides the hours of operations for the Kolob Canyons Visitor Center, Zion Canyon Visitor Center, Wilderness Desk, and Zion Park Store.

Kolob Canyons Visitor Center (Outside Information Desk), 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. MT

Zion Canyon Visitor Center (Outside Information Desk), 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. MT

Zion Canyon Wilderness Desk, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. MT

Zion Canyon Park Store, 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. MT (beginning May 23 the hours will be extended from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. MT)

Visitors are encouraged to check with the staff at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center to learn about the available Ranger led programs.

Currently South and Watchman Campgrounds are open at Zion National Park. From mid-March through late November the campgrounds are full almost every night therefore reservations (Call 877-444-6777 or visit www.recreation.gov) are recommended. The Lava Point Campground will be opening May 15, 2021. There are 6 primitive campsites available first come, first serve. Camping is permitted in designated campsites, but not in pullouts or parking lots.

The Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel (and the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway) construction continues during the summer months into the fall. During the weekly construction schedule, tunnel hours for oversized vehicle operations ends at 8:00 p.m. MT. One-way traffic control will be provided from 8:00 p.m. MT to 10:00 p.m. MT. A full closure to ALL vehicle traffic will be implemented in the tunnels daily starting on Sunday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. MT to 5:00 a.m. MT.

The Kolob requests the public’s cooperation utilizing Leave No Trace (NPS) practices throughout Zion National Park. Following these LNT principles and tips helps to protect Zion National Park during your visit. The Park also encourages visitors to take the Zion National Park Pledge. The Zion Pledge is a personal promise you can make to protect yourself and the park. Please share your #LNT story on social media and encourage family and friends to do the same.

Source: NPS