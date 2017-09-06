SPRINGDALE, UT – After Labor Day weekend, Zion National Park starts to wind down operations hours and programs. Beginning September 5, 2017, the following time changes and closures are in effect:

The Zion Nature Center is closed for the season.

The Zion Visitor Center, Wilderness Desk, and Museum will operate 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Kolob Canyon Visitor Center will close at 5:00 p.m.

The Zion-Mt. Carmel Tunnel will close to over-sized vehicle escorts one hour earlier. Tunnel operations go from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The 5:25 p.m. Ranger-led talks move to 4:25 p.m. and both evening programs will be at 8:30 p.m.

Source: NPS