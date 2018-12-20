SPRINGDALE, UT – Zion National Park will be testing mandatory shuttle service within the park, December 22-31, 2018. Shuttle service will also be provided in the Town of Springdale to help visitors make connections within the park and Town, reducing vehicular traffic. Shuttle operation is expected to help relieve parking and traffic congestion experienced in Zion Canyon during the busy holiday season in recent years. The Zion Canyon Scenic Drive within the park will be closed to private vehicles and accessible via the shuttle system.



Visitors are urged to prepare for winter conditions during recreational pursuits in and around the park. Stormy winter weather or icy conditions could delay shuttle operations at any time. Visitors are reminded to prepare for winter driving conditions as they travel over the holiday season.



Shuttle buses will be departing the national park Visitor Center beginning at 8:00 a.m. heading up canyon to designated trail head stops with the last bus returning from the Temple of Sinawava (Stop 9) at 5:44 p.m. Shuttles will be running every 10 minutes during peak hours. The in-town, Springdale shuttle services will run 8:10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Shuttles in town will be running every 15 minutes.

Source: NPS