SPRINGDALE, Utah – With Zion National Park temporarily closed in response to COVID-19, the Zion Forever Project and Zion National Park have a desire to continue links among our community and park. In recognition of National Park Week and Earth Day, Zion Forever Project is releasing the new in-park film “We the Keepers” free to view online for the entire week. Starting April 18th through the 26th, virtual park visitors will travel deep inside Zion’s canyons and learn about the people and forces of nature that make Zion a global wonder worthy of conservation.

In 2018, working with production company Local.Studio, Zion Forever Project began crafting a new in-park film to replace its 20 year-old predecessor. When Zion resumes operation, the in-park film will have a permanent home in the Zion Human History Museum, showing seven days a week, every 30 minutes.

Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent, feels the new film speaks directly to what makes Zion a special place for so many visitors. “Partnerships like the one with Zion Forever are vital to meeting our mission now and for the future. This gift to the American people that Zion Forever Project supporters have provided, inspirational in its telling of the Zion story, also seeks to inspire us all to do our part to care for and protect the park.”

The Zion Forever Project is the official nonprofit partner of Zion National Park, Cedar Breaks National Monument, and Pipe Spring National Monument. This film “We the Keepers” was a collaborative effort that involved federal partners across multiple land agencies, non-profits, corporate partners, volunteers, and visitors.

“That’s the awesome thing about getting to lead the Zion Forever Project, we have this amazing opportunity to work in the park as well as outside of it. Our work spans throughout this greater Zion landscape. Each of us gets to play a part in working on something that is bigger than all of us. We are so blessed by the amazing connections we have made in support of this worthy mission.” said Zion Forever Executive Director Lyman Hafen.

National Park Week is a time to celebrate what these and all public lands mean to us as a nation. While the coronavirus pandemic causes us to restrict our travel, this year you can experience Zion virtually by streaming “We The Keepers” during National Park Week.

https://zionpark.org/wethekeepers/

Source: NPS