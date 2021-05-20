Zion, Washington County Investigating Death Near Kolob Canyons Scenic Drive

WASHINGTON – Zion National Park along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an unattended death. At approximately 2:13 p.m., May 11, park dispatch received a call that a vehicle drove off a steep embankment along Kolob Canyons Scenic Drive and rolled 70 feet below the road.

A witness saw the lone driver exit the vehicle and head further into the park, where the individual was found dead by search and rescue. There is no evidence to suggest that anyone else was involved. The crash and subsequent death are still under investigation and next of kin has been notified; however, we are not releasing the name at this time.

The driver, a 27-year-old male, was alone and no other people were injured. We appreciate the public’s patience while we learn more and contact the driver’s family. Washington County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation.

We urge anyone considering suicide to reach out for help. One organization is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, they provide emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, and they can be contacted via phone at: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or online at: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Source: NPS