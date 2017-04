A new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 2,505,286 visitors to Joshua Tree National Park in 2016 spent $123,304,500 in communities near the park. That spending supported 1,701 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $164,529,900. https://www.nps.gov/jotr/learn/news/tourism-to-joshua-tree-national-park-creates-millions-in-economic-benefit.htm

