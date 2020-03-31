UPDATE (March 31, 2020): ABDSP is temporarily closed to vehicular access. The park remains open for locals who wish to walk, hike and bike (in parks with bike trails) in the park, provided they practice social/physical distancing of 6 feet or more. This is not the time for a road trip to a destination park or beach.

In an effort to prevent visitation surges and help stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), State Parks has implemented the following safety measures to date:

Closed some parks, meaning all trails and restrooms within these parks are closed.

Closed vehicular access at remaining parks, including for off-highway vehicle riding.

Closed all campgrounds, museums and visitor centers.

Cancelled all events.

Ocotillo Wells Vehicle Recreation Area is temporarily closed to vehicular access, including for off-highway vehicle riding.

Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area Effective immediately, Osborne Overlook and Gecko Road are temporarily closed to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Glamis, Wash Road, Gordons Well / Dunebuggy Flats, Greys Well / Buttercup, Ogilby, and Mammoth Wash remain open.

Please enjoy the Dunes responsibly and practice social distancing outdoors. Avoid crowded locations where social distancing may be difficult and limiting group activities to members of your household.

Source: California State Parks