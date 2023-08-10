Bandelier National Monument to Increase Overnight Camping Fees and Offer Online Reservations

Bandelier National Monument will implement increased overnight camping fees at Juniper Campground and Ponderosa Group Campground beginning October 1, 2023. Additionally on October 1, reservations can be made online for the first time through Recreation.gov for some individual campsites in Juniper Campground.
The following fee rates for overnight camping will be in place for campground stays starting October 1, 2023:
|Campground
|Current Fee
|New Fee Starting 10/1/2023
|Juniper Campground – Individual Campsites
|$12/night
|$20/night
|Juniper Campground – Group Campsites
|$35/night
|$50/night
|Ponderosa Campground – Group Campsites
|$35/night
|$50/night
Under the new fee rates, Bandelier will continue to offer half priced camping for Interagency Senior pass holders and Interagency Lifetime Access pass holders. The new amenity fee rates for overnight camping are based on comparable fees for similar services in nearby campgrounds. Bandelier last changed overnight camping fees in 2005.
A civic engagement period was held from March 26 – April 24, 2023. During this time the public submitted comments on the proposed new overnight camping fee rates. Of the responses received, 80% expressed some level of support for an increase in amenity fees for overnight camping with most respondents directly supporting the proposed increase.
The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act is the legislation that allows the collection of expanded amenity fees, including camping fees. The law allows Bandelier National Monument to retain nearly 100 percent of fees collected in the park for use on projects that directly enhance the experience of park visitors and campers. While basic park operations are funded by direct appropriations from Congress, the expanded amenity fees collected by Bandelier, such as camping fees, are used to support the ongoing maintenance of campgrounds and other projects that benefit visitors.
Sections of Juniper Campground will be made available for advanced reservation through Recreation.gov beginning on October 1, 2023. Camping Loop A (15 sites) will remain non-reservable all year, available to day-of-campers on a first come first-serve basis. Camping Loop B (15 campsites) will be reservable year-round, and Camping Loop C (19 campsites) will be made reservable March through October. Loop C is closed annually November through February. Reservations will initially be open on a one-month rolling booking window. The booking window will be extended to three months beginning in 2024.
Bandelier National Monument is open every day from sunrise to sunset. The visitor center in Frijoles Canyon and park store operated by Western National Parks Association are both open each day from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The café is open every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.