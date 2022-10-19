Bat Week Oct. 24th – 31st, 2022

Bat Week is Oct. 24 – Oct. 31! This is an excellent opportunity to celebrate bats. Bats do a lot of things that help our natural areas be strong and healthy:
- Some bats eat insects that destroy crops and spread disease.
- Some bats pollinate plants, like agave.
- Bats help spread seeds to grow new plants.
Everybody can get in on the Bat Week fun. Visit BatWeek.org for a full list of inspiring Bat-ivities. Here’s a few examples of what you’ll find there.
- Show your bat appreciation on social media, using #BatWeek.
- Host a bat-centric party.
- Cook up a dish made possible by bats. Need ideas? Check out the Bat Week Cookbook.
Thanks for going to bat for bats this Bat Week!
Source: NPS