Bat Week Oct. 24th – 31st, 2022

Bat Week is Oct. 24 – Oct. 31! This is an excellent opportunity to celebrate bats. Bats do a lot of things that help our natural areas be strong and healthy:

  • Some bats eat insects that destroy crops and spread disease.
  • Some bats pollinate plants, like agave.
  • Bats help spread seeds to grow new plants. 

Everybody can get in on the Bat Week fun. Visit BatWeek.org for a full list of inspiring Bat-ivities. Here’s a few examples of what you’ll find there. 

  • Show your bat appreciation on social media, using #BatWeek.
  • Host a bat-centric party.
  • Cook up a dish made possible by bats. Need ideas? Check out the Bat Week Cookbook.

Thanks for going to bat for bats this Bat Week!

Source: NPS

DesertUSA: Bats in the American Southwest

Mexican long-tongued bat (Choeronycteris mexicana) drinking from a cactus U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

