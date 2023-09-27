Big Bend National Park: Wildlife Project Will Temporarily Close Sections of the Park

The Deadhorse Mountains and surrounding areas, including the Dagger Flat Road and Old Ore Road (see map), will be closed starting October 3. During the first two weeks of October, the National Park Service (NPS) will continue with measures to protect native desert bighorn sheep at Big Bend National Park, which includes reducing the population of non-native aoudad (Barbary sheep).
The NPS will work with Texas Parks and Wildlife to remove the aoudad using helicopters and staff trained in aerial shooting operations. Closure areas will reopen once the surveys are completed. Visitors are advised to please follow posted closure signs for trailheads and roads. See the attached map for detailed closures and access information.
The Mesa de Anguila will also be surveyed for bighorn sheep and aoudads on October 9. There will not be lethal control of aoudad on the Mesa de Anguila and all areas of the national park will remain open on this survey date.
Barbary sheep are native to the dry mountains of Northern Africa, but now thrive within the rugged landscape of West Texas. Over the last 30 years, Barbary sheep have established a foothold within the park and their population has increased significantly in recent years, with hundreds now roaming the area. Barbary sheep occupy the same habitats as the park’s small population of native desert bighorn sheep and negatively impact the natural ecology of the park. Large groups of aoudad can prevent desert bighorn from accessing water, threaten biodiversity, and impair park visitors’ ability to experience natural conditions and scenery.
This effort is part of Big Bend’s long-term, integrated approach to control exotic animals and protect park resources. Management of aoudad is in keeping with the Big Bend Exotic Animal Management Plan and Environmental Assessment, finalized in June 2018.