Black Rock Art Gallery Opening of Metamorphic Modern

Joshua Tree National Park management is pleased to announce a new art exhibition by Joshua Tree-based artist Marcia Geiger. Metamorphic Modern is an exhibition of paintings that range from vehicles and abandoned buildings in the desert environment to the rich flora and fauna of the region. As urban sprawl envelops fragile desert habitats, and historic artifacts decay, Marcia’s work speaks as a reminder of humans’ lasting impact on the landscape and the transitory nature of human presence.
Marcia Geiger is a quintessential Joshua Tree artist. A Nebraska native and lifelong artist, she has lived in the Joshua Tree, CA area since 1989, when she began her artistic adventure in earnest. Primarily self-taught, Marcia took lessons in oil painting with Irene Scoggin-Bertrand in the early1990s. Scoggin-Bertrand was a well-known local artist and teacher in both the high and low desert art scenes, and member of the Southwest Artists group. A remote private studio north of Joshua Tree provides Marcia with the open space, peace, and solitude she finds necessary to allow her creative inspirations to grow and flourish.
Marcia is represented by the Asher Grey Gallery of Venice, Santa Monica and Joshua Tree, CA. Having served on the executive board of the Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council from 2013 to 2022, she is a lifetime member and a participating artist in their annual Open Studio Artists Tour. She is a Legacy member of the Hi-Desert Artists of the Morongo Basin. Marcia sits on the board of Arts Connection, the San Bernardino County Arts Council. Over the years, her work has received awards at the Palm Springs Arts Council Exhibition, The Joshua Tree National Park Exhibition, and many more.
The exhibition will run from January 12 until March 29, 2024, at the Black Rock Art Gallery in the Black Rock Nature Center, located at 9800 Black Rock Canyon Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284. There will be an opening reception on Friday January 12, 2024, from 5pm to 7pm. The building is open 7 days a week, 8am-11am, 12pm- 4pm.
Read about Marcia Geiger’s painting: “The Tin Goose” was just an old school bus parked outside the Joshua Tree Saloon until Marcia Geiger decided to make it the subject of a painting. In Geiger’s version, the Goose looks at you head-on and unflinching. It seems to be reciting the dreams and defeats of every seeker who ever lived aboard. The piece won the Preston Ormsby Award for Excellence at the 2016 Palm Springs Artists Council Exhibit (ACE Show), and the image became an instant High Desert classic.