 Bonita Canyon Drive Closure

WILLCOX, AZ — Due to recent monsoon rains at Chiricahua NM, Bonita Canyon Drive is closed to all traffic beyond the Bonita Canyon Campground. Significant rockfall and treefall has been occurring with each rain event the park has had over the past week on park roads and trails. Staff have been and will continue assessing conditions along the road and trails. They have identified many potential areas of small and large rockfall. Unfortunately, these conditions warrant keeping the road closed until further notice. The rest of the park is open, but visitors are urged to check weather conditions and be prepared for rain and severe weather before hiking any trails in the park.

For updates check the park website alerts page or the park Facebook page.