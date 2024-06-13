Bright Angel Point Trail Closure to Begin June 21 on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park

This phase of the construction project is expected to be completed by November 2024.
Beginning Friday, June 21, the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim leading to Bright Angel Point will be closed for construction. This closure is necessary for the protection of staff and the visiting public during an extensive repair effort to the Bright Angel Point Trail.
The trail will be closed to all pedestrian traffic as National Park Service (NPS) personnel replace asphalt, move large rocks, and operate equipment in these areas. The NPS emphasizes the importance of always staying on designated trails, and visitors should never attempt to go over or around a closure.
This phase of the construction project is expected to be completed by November 2024. Schedules and closures may change or be delayed due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Visitors are encouraged to check the park’s website at: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/north-rim.htm or stop at the Roaring Springs Overlook Kiosk for current and specific information regarding trail closures.
The Bright Angel Point Trail is located a quarter mile from the Grand Canyon Lodge and is often the first scenic viewpoint visitors experience after their arrival at the North Rim. Other scenic viewpoints along the Transept Trail and North Rim Scenic Roads should remain open for the duration of the project.
