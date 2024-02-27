Brown Trout Spring Bonanza March 1 through April 7, 2024

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, in partnership with Glen Canyon Conservancy, is pleased to announce we are extending the Brown Trout Incentivized Harvest program. The program is expected to continue at least through this calendar year. The Brown Trout Incentivized Harvest program was begun so anglers could help manage and reduce the number of invasive brown trout in this stretch of the Colorado River.
The Brown Trout Spring Bonanza is part of the Incentivized Harvest. To participate in the Bonanza program, anglers must have a valid Arizona fishing license. All brown trout must be harvested from the Colorado River between Glen Canyon Dam and the Paria River. Rewards will range from $15 to $50 per fish. There will be prizes for the largest fish and a raffle, amounts ranging from $250 to $1,000. There is no limit on the number of brown trout that can be harvested and turned in for the reward and bonuses during this event. Rewards and bonuses will be paid out by the Glen Canyon Conservancy, which is administering the program for the park.
For more information about the Brown Trout Spring Bonanza rules and bonuses, as well as the Incentivized Harvest of Brown Trout rewards, please visit the Glen Canyon National Recreational Area website at www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/brown-trout-harvest.htm