SACRAMENTO, Calif.— California State Parks has reopened several parks in Southern California that were closed due to the devastating Hill and Woolsey fires. Some parts of Point Mugu and Leo Carrillo state parks reopened, while other areas of the parks remain closed due to the damage caused by the Woolsey Fire. Meanwhile Malibu Lagoon and Robert H. Meyers Memorial state beaches and Topanga State Park have completely reopened.

Below is a breakdown of the parks and the areas that have reopened and the parks that still remain closed.

Open

Leo Carrillo State Park

Countyline Beach

Staircase

Malibu Lagoon State Beach (Including Adamson House)

Point Mugu State Park

Mugu Beach

Sycamore Cove (partial parking lot reopening)

Thornhill Broome Campground

La Jolla Canyon Group Camp

Backcountry trails and roads

Robert H. Meyers Memorial State Beach

El Matador, La Pierda and El Pescador beaches

Topanga State Park

Closed

Leo Carrillo State Park : Campground, backcountry trails and roads, and day use area. The Woolsey Fire burned through the campground and several structures, such as the visitor center, sector office, employee residences, three lifeguard towers, Leo Shop structures, the Junior Lifeguard Complex and several restrooms.

: Campground, backcountry trails and roads, and day use area. The Woolsey Fire burned through the campground and several structures, such as the visitor center, sector office, employee residences, three lifeguard towers, Leo Shop structures, the Junior Lifeguard Complex and several restrooms. Malibu Creek State Park : Park remains completely closed due to the Woolsey Fire. State Parks lost some structures, such as employee residences, the historic Sepulveda Adobe, Red House, Hope Ranch also known as the White Oak Barn (including historic Adamson rowboats) and Reagan Ranch.

: Park remains completely closed due to the Woolsey Fire. State Parks lost some structures, such as employee residences, the historic Sepulveda Adobe, Red House, Hope Ranch also known as the White Oak Barn (including historic Adamson rowboats) and Reagan Ranch. Point Dume State Beach : The beach and nature preserve remain closed.

: The beach and nature preserve remain closed. Point Mugu State Park: Sycamore Canyon Campground remains closed.

Individuals with camping reservations are being contacted directly by California State Park’s reservation system, ReserveCalifornia™. Refunds are being provided.

Our hearts go out to all those affected by the wildfires. Thank you to all of the firefighters and first responders, including California State Park’s Rangers, Lifeguards and staff members, for their help. For the latest fire conditions and evacuations, please visit www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents .

Source: CA Dept of Parks and Recreation