Carlsbad Caverns Begins Centennial Celebration

October 25, 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Carlsbad Caverns National Park. Signed into law by President Calvin Coolidge, the park was set aside to protect its “…extraordinary proportions and…unusual beauty and variety of natural decoration…”
Yesterday, the park unveiled 20 Story Walk exhibits along the Lake Carlsbad Recreation Area in partnership with the City of Carlsbad and the Carlsbad Public Library. Mayor Dale Janway and Library Director Sarah Jones joined in the celebration. The exhibits showcase the park’s history, cave formations, and plant and animals that make Carlsbad Caverns their home. The exhibits will be on display throughout the park’s centennial.
“Carlsbad Caverns’ anniversary celebrates a century of discovery, preservation, and protection,” said Superintendent Carmen Chapin. “It’s an important time to look back on the lessons of the past as we move forward to the next 100 years of stewardship and continued partnerships with the community.”
Carlsbad Caverns is located in the northern most part of the Chihuahuan Desert—the largest desert in North America. The park is home to 67 species of mammals (including 17 species of bats), 357 species of birds, 55 different reptiles and amphibians, and about 900 species and subspecies of plants.
For thousands of years, the area has been an important place to Native Americans for hunting, gathering plants, and for religious and medicinal purposes.
The Story Walk exhibits were produced through the generous support of the Western National Parks Association, the park’s non-profit partner.
Centennial events and activities will occur throughout 2023 and announced on the park’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.